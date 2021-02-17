Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Expands By 20.6%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the January 14th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. 6,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,216. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

