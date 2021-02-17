Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Grows By 23.4%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,300 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of BBSEY stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

