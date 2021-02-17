Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Grows By 23.4%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,300 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of BBSEY stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile
