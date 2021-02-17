Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Grows By 20.5%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 895,100 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the January 14th total of 742,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.4 days.

BCCLF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,927. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Becle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Becle, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and ready to drink cocktails in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Azul Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

