Short Interest in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Rises By 21.0%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVH stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,826. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.