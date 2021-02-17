Short Interest in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Rises By 21.0%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.
