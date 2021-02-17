Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Rises By 22.1%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 792,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 648,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter worth $2,281,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Santander raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $14.86.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

