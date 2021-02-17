Short Interest in Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) Decreases By 21.3%

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 477,600 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 606,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of BVTK stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. 153,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,101. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Bravatek Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get Bravatek Solutions alerts:

Bravatek Solutions Company Profile

Bravatek Solutions, Inc markets and distributes proprietary and allied security, defense, and information security software, hardware, and services in the United States and internationally. Its products include software, hardware, and services, as well as email security, user authentication, telecommunications, and cyber breach protection.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Bravatek Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravatek Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.