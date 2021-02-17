Short Interest in Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) Decreases By 21.3%

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 477,600 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 606,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of BVTK stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. 153,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,101. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Bravatek Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
Bravatek Solutions Company Profile
