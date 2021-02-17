Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Decreases By 21.0%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,523,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 10,785,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BYD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get BYD alerts:

BYDDF traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. 229,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,953. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.