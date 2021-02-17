Short Interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Declines By 18.8%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 507,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 14th total of 625,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 306,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. 1,582,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,107. The stock has a market cap of $526.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.