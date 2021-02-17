Short Interest in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Rises By 20.2%

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 479,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 398,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of CBPO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.75. 17,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average of $114.11. China Biologic Products has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.47.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter worth about $63,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 362,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 684.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 102,777 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

