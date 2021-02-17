Short Interest in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) Expands By 20.2%

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on CIIG Merger in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIIC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of CIIG Merger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIIG Merger stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. 40,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,200. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94. CIIG Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

