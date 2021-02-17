Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Drops By 19.2%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the January 14th total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of CHCT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.34. 118,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,013. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 96.05%.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 216,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,843 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

