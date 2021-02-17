Short Interest in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Drops By 20.8%

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,463. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $67.91. 29,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

