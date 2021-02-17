Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Declines By 20.4%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 151,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,540. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

