Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Declines By 21.0%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 9,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.11. 197,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. Corning has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Corning by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 679.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

