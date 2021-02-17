Short Interest in CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Rises By 20.9%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,552.0 days.

CVPUF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200. CP ALL Public has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Other. The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of convenience and frozen foods, and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; information technology, as well as marketing and advertising activities; provision of research and development services; and cash and carry and e-commerce business, as well as operates as a life and accident insurance broker.

