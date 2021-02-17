Short Interest in CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Rises By 20.9%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,552.0 days.
CVPUF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200. CP ALL Public has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
Further Reading: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.