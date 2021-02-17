Short Interest in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Declines By 20.8%

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other CRH Medical news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,012 shares of company stock valued at $132,394 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRHM. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 131.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,282 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 95,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

CRHM remained flat at $$3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday. 826,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,467. The company has a market capitalization of $276.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRHM. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

