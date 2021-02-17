Short Interest in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expands By 22.2%

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 14th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

CCI opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

