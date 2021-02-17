Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Expands By 23.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 14th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,468.0 days.
CEVMF opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
