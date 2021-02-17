Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Expands By 23.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 14th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,468.0 days.

CEVMF opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

