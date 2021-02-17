Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Grows By 20.9%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 344,186 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 286,216 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $717,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.