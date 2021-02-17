Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Rises By 21.2%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the January 14th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

DHT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the third quarter valued at $5,983,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in DHT by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 465,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after buying an additional 462,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 131,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,053. The firm has a market cap of $896.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.35%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

