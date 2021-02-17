Short Interest in DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Drops By 21.2%

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the January 14th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DOCOF remained flat at $$42.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

Get DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.