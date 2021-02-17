Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Drops By 18.9%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,780,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 14th total of 21,930,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,138,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Equitable by 653.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Equitable by 125.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,936 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 44.9% in the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,730 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,476. Equitable has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

