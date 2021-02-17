Short Interest in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Grows By 23.7%

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 14th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE FIS opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $157.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -739.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.56.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

