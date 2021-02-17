Short Interest in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Drops By 19.2%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FXNC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First National has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $20.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of First National in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in First National by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in First National in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

