Short Interest in GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Declines By 19.2%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 14th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,034,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,538,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 446,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

