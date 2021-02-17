Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Decreases By 20.0%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 14th total of 480,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GeoVax Labs stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.44. 1,536,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,298. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.73% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

