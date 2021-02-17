Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Rises By 24.1%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 793,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the January 14th total of 639,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 919,062 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.