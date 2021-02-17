Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Decreases By 19.6%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 14th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

KRMA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000.

