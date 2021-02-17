Short Interest in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Declines By 19.1%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the January 14th total of 3,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $177,671.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,896,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in GoHealth by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GoHealth by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in GoHealth by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,322,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. 1,176,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,861. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

