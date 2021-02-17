Short Interest in Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Decreases By 19.4%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 14th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGGSF remained flat at $$21.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Greggs has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

