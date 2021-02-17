Short Interest in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Decreases By 19.3%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,840,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 14th total of 18,400,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

HRB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 1,787,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 45,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 693,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 261,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

