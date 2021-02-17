Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Declines By 19.8%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,206,100 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 14th total of 2,752,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of IPXHF stock remained flat at $$5.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. Inpex has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.
Inpex Company Profile
