Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Declines By 19.8%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,206,100 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 14th total of 2,752,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of IPXHF stock remained flat at $$5.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. Inpex has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, Asia, Oceania, Europe, NIS countries, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

