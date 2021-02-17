Short Interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Rises By 23.8%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 490,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 14th total of 396,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 381,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

