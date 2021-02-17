Short Interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Drops By 21.0%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,420,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 27,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 116,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,236. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,856 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 342,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
