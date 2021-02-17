Short Interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Drops By 21.0%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,420,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 14th total of 27,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. 116,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,236. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,856 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 342,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.