Short Interest in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Grows By 24.4%

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 674,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 14th total of 542,200 shares. Approximately 39.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ISUN opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. iSun has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $32.24.

About iSun

As of January 21, 2021, iSun, Inc was acquired by iSun Energy LLC. iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

