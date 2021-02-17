Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Expands By 20.4%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS JAPSY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 30,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,219. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

