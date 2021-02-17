Short Interest in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Decreases By 20.9%

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTO. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 53,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $35.06.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.