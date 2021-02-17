Short Interest in Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Grows By 20.7%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 554.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on KMERF. HSBC downgraded Komercní banka, a.s. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF remained flat at $$30.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. Komercní banka, a.s. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, and foreign currency accounts.

