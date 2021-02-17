Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Increases By 20.1%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

LMST stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 8,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.