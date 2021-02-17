Short Interest in Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Decreases By 18.9%

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the January 14th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LNGLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 200,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Liquefied Natural Gas has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
Liquefied Natural Gas Company Profile
