Short Interest in Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Decreases By 18.9%

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the January 14th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNGLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 200,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Liquefied Natural Gas has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

Liquefied Natural Gas Company Profile

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.

