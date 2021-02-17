Short Interest in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Drops By 20.6%

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 194,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 14th total of 244,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFUS. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,358. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.44.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $2,415,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,342.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total value of $1,812,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,533,836.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,869 shares of company stock valued at $14,145,874. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $41,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Littelfuse by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 143,628 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 94.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after acquiring an additional 123,433 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,062 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Littelfuse by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after acquiring an additional 104,164 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

