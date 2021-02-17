Short Interest in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Declines By 20.8%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 14th total of 6,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,369,116 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIDE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.59.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

