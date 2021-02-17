Short Interest in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Grows By 22.0%

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTCR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,469,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,593,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the third quarter worth $31,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.25.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.