Short Interest in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Drops By 19.6%

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 14th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. 346,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,389. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 78.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MC. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

