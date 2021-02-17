Short Interest in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Grows By 24.4%

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,835 shares of company stock worth $3,102,369 over the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.