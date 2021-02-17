Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Declines By 20.9%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JEMD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 33,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,672. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

In other Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $78,333.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.