Short Interest in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Declines By 19.4%

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 14th total of 228,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 45,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

