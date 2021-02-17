Short Interest in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Declines By 20.2%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

PIPR traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 61,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.30. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

