Short Interest in Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Rises By 21.8%

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

RAMPF opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris Infrastructure from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

