Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Drops By 21.3%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.06. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $75.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

